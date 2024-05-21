Thaao Penghlis To Appear At Book Signing In Los Angeles

Thaao Penghlis (Tony, Days of our Lives) will appear at a book signing at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday, May 22 at 7 p.m. His cookbook, Seducing Celebrities One Meal at a Time, has been reissued by Bricktower Publishing and features recipes for what would be his dream Hollywood dinner parties.

“With all the celebrities that crossed my path, I asked myself; How would I embrace and seduce them with food?” says Penghlis. “Through my imagination and experiences, I have put together recipes that would resonate with these wonderful talents.”

While the cookbook imagines the perfect meals to serve to the likes of Elizabeth Taylor and George Clooney, Penghlis’ real-life dinner parties in his Hollywood Hills home are legendary. After one evening, actress Doris Roberts sent him a gushing note: “The table is so beautiful that you hate to sit down to mess it up.”

Seducing Celebrities One Meal at a Time was originally released in 2015.