This interview was originally published in the December 6, 1994 issue of Soap Opera Digest.

According to Joshua Morrow, life is good. No — life is pinch-yourself-you-can’t-believe-it’s-true good. Since the 19-year-old actor signed with YOUNG AND RESTLESS earlier this year to portray the magically-aged Nicholas Newman (who was born in 1988), Morrow has made no attempt to conceal his excitement. “I can’t wait for the weekend to be over so I can get back to work,” he enthuses. “This is my dream, to be working as an actor. My absolute passion in life.”

With this enthusiasm, it’s no wonder that Y&R thought of Morrow when casting the new Nick — even though he didn’t land the role of Dylan on BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL. And for his part, Morrow says he has had no trouble going from high school to high drama. “I’m really good friends with everyone at work, like the security guys and lunch people,” says Morrow. As for the cast, “Scott Reeves [Ryan] is like my brother. He and J. Eddie Peck [Cole] are my mentors. Peter Bergman [Jack] has been like my dad. He gave me this great advice. He said, ‘Don’t ever use cue cards or I’ll kick your butt,’” Morrow laughs. Executive Producer Ed Scott is like another father, fellow jock Shemar Moore [Malcolm] is a buddy, as are Lauralee Bell [Christine] and Tricia Cast [Nina]. “We have a good time together.”

Support from his family has been equally important. His parents divorced when he was 2, and both parents are remarried. “With both families, their goal is complete love,” says Morrow. “Real tight. Family means everything. I never felt cheated.” Born in Juneau, Alaska, Morrow went with his father to Tulsa, Oklahoma after the split. He’s a big brother to Jamie, 17, in Oklahoma, and Tracey, 9, and Alexis, 7, who reside near Los Angeles with their mother. “Growing up, I was an amazing jock,” he continues. “I played sports constantly. My dad always said, ‘If you have time to watch TV, then you have time to go out and practice freethrows.’”

Shooting hoops also taught him a trait necessary for acting: discipline. “My acting coach told me that the business of acting is when preparation meets luck. I studied my butt off and that window of opportunity swooped in.” Although Morrow was an All-American athlete in high school and pegged for a few scholarships, he suddenly decided to move to California in his senior year. “I thought, ‘This is where I need to be if I’m going to act.’ I love Oklahoma, but how realistic is it to be an actor there?”

Morrow moved in with his mother and her new family. After being discovered at a local mall, he modeled for Teen magazine and did print ads for Nike. A part in a community college production attracted an agent. “I had a couple of auditions and everything just snowballed.” Despite his nice paycheck, Morrow lives at home: “I walk in and my little sisters give me hugs and kisses. How could I leave that?”

Sounds like it might be tough to date with his current living situation. “I see a lot of women,” Morrow smiles. “I’m kind of anti-commitment, though. I had a girlfriend once. We were pretty serious, but I destroyed her because I didn’t know how to be this Ward Cleaver-type boyfriend. So, it scares me.”

For now, Morrow’s focus is on acting. “I’m not some model-turned-actor guy who’s just doing it for a buck.”