Tanisha Harper Joins GH As Jordan

Tanisha Harper will assume the role of Jordan Ashford on GH next week, Deadline confirms. The actress, who started taping three weeks ago, tells Digest, “Coming onto a soap, there’s a lot to learn, but I can’t say enough how lovely everyone has been, and patient with me and helping me out. I’m so excited to be here!” Harper is the third actress to play Jordan, succeeding Vinessa Antoine and Briana Nicole Henry. Look out for more with Harper in an upcoming issue.