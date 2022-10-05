What cosmetics are always in your purse? “A Charlotte Tilbury lip liner called Pillow Talk and a lipstick by Hourglass. The two shades I use are Influencer and Achiever. That’s all I carry in my bag.”

How do you take care of your skin? “I try to do a deep facial two-to-four times a year, and I use a brand called January Labs — their moisturizer, their nighttime cream. They are great, clean products. I also use a bunch of products by SkinCeuticals, Vitamin C and hyaluronic acid and glycolic acid type of things.”

When you do your makeup before going out, what’s your process? “I’ve always wanted to be one of those girls who is like, ‘I just put on mascara and a lip gloss!’ That’s not me. I always do my eyebrows first, using Anastasia Beverly Hills brow products. I use a light foundation by NARS or Make Up For Ever. I always do a blush and mascara, and if it’s at night, I might put on eyeshadow. I’ve been doing the same routine forever, so I can do it in five to 10 minutes. I’ve been using a lot of Charlotte Tilbury cosmetics; she’s got a range of colors that just really work on my skin tone and go together well.”

What outfit in your wardrobe is the most “you”? “A high-waisted trouser and a blazer and some cool, funky heels.”

How many pairs of shoes do you think you currently own? “Oh, sweet Jesus [laughs]. That, unfortunately, has become a really unhealthy obsession! It would be over 100, that’s for sure. My favorite pair is Sergio Rossi, vintage, from probably the 1970s. I got them in Paris on my birthday last year. They look like a piece of art and I get so many compliments on them whenever I wear them.”

What are your go-to places to shop for clothes? “I shop a lot online at Net-A-Porter and Moda Operandi. I like trying clothes on from the comfort of my own home.”

What are the most dominant colors in your wardrobe? “I was really a girl who wore black all the time. I told myself, ‘I’m not going to buy any more black clothing!’ So, I’ve been incorporating color. Now, when I say color, for me, that’s, like, neutrals — tan and white. Those colors pop on my skin.”

How do you take care of your hair? “Well, that’s always an ongoing battle! My hair is naturally very, very curly and difficult to manage. I have a stylist that I go to every two weeks and she has to do all the work to straighten my hair from curly. For GH, I wear extensions sometimes, to make it fuller and to keep my hair from getting too damaged from being flat-ironed and run through with a curling iron. That can be especially damaging to Black hair because it’s typically more fragile. At home, I’ve been using the same shampoo and leave-in conditioner for as long as I can remember. My shampoo is by Joico, their Moisture Recovery line, and my leave-in conditioner is Redken. I use Sebastian Trilliant’s thermal protectant spray and I also use an oil from Prose. My hair just drinks it up!”