Take Five With Sharon Case (Sharon, Young And Restless)

Sharon Case (Sharon, Young and Restless) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

What is your favorite ride at Disneyland?

“It’s A Small World. I go on it first because it sets the Disney mood for the rest of the day. I also love The Haunted Mansion.”

UFOs, ghosts or Bigfoot. Which one do you think exists?

“I know for sure that Bigfoot exists.”

What do you wish you had more time for?

“Spending time on a tropical beach and eating sushi.”

Which movie could you watch over and over?

“Casino. It’s a genius movie with great performances. And the cinematography is beautiful. You could freeze frame anywhere and it would look like a painting.”

What series have you recently binge-watched?

“The Talented Mr. Ripley with Jude Law and Matt Damon is a masterpiece, so I binged the Netflix series Ripley.”