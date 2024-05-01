Take Five With Melissa Ordway (Abby, Young and Restless)

Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) answers Digest’s five burning questions.

Aside from acting, what are you most passionate about? “My family. My daughters are the most precious gifts and I am always striving to be the best mom I can be.”

If cost wasn’t a factor, what kind of business would you open? “I would love to open a home decor/staging business. Or a home-flipping business.”

Which absolutely needless luxury would you love to add to your house? “Heated bathroom floors! The tile feels so cold when you get out of the shower.”

What is your favorite attraction at Disneyland? “I love the parade! The look of magic and wonder in my daughters’ eyes when watching the parade is priceless.”

Ghosts, UFOs, or Bigfoot: which one do you think most likely exists? “I think UFOs exist! The government says they do, right [chuckles]?”