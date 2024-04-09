Susan Lucci Joins Cast Of Jonah Hill's Dark Comedy Outcome

Susan Lucci conquered daytime (winning a Daytime Emmy too) with her unforgettable role as Erica Kane on ALL MY CHILDREN, cable with her Lifetime series role as Genevieve Delatour on DEVIOUS MAIDS, and of course who didn’t love her turn hosting SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE? Well, get ready to watch her in the dark comedy Outcome with some other heavy hitters.

Deadline reports that the beloved star has signed on to the new project that is written and directed by Jonah Hill for Apple (Ezra Woods co-wrote). Also appearing in the flick will be David Spade and Laverne Cox (ORANGE IS THE NEW BLACK) — they join previously announced cast members Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, and fellow daytime alum Matt Bomer (ex-Ben, GUIDING LIGHT).

According to the website, the film is about “a damaged Hollywood star who must dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

There was plenty of talk at the DAYTIME EMMYS last December when Lucci picked up a Lifetime Achievement award that perhaps she would end up bringing Erica Kane onto GENERAL HOSPITAL while she was out there but that never came to pass.