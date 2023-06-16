Susan Lucci To Receive Emmy Lifetime Achievement Honors

When the 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony, which was supposed to air tonight on CBS, is rescheduled, Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN), who made worldwide headlines when she won in 1999 after 19 nominations, will receive Lifetime Achievement honors along with Maury Povich. “I am truly humbled to receive this esteemed award from the Academy,” Lucci said in a statement. “Throughout my career, I have been incredibly fortunate to work alongside exceptional talents and embraced by my fans that have been with me every step of the way. This honor is not just a reflection of my journey, but a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the profound connection we are so lucky to forge with audiences all over the world through television.” Adam Sharp, President and CEO, NATAS, added, “We are thrilled to be recognizing two icons with Lifetime Achievement honors, Susan Lucci and Maury Povich. Both of them have had astonishing success and deep impact in the world of daytime television, Susan in drama series and Maury in talk, and have left their indelible marks on the industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements and to also recognize the Gold and Silver Circle honorees when our celebrations are rescheduled.”