Susan Lucci Covers First For Women

In the new issue of First For Women, a sister publication to Soap Opera Digest, Susan Lucci (ex-Erica, ALL MY CHILDREN) shares her best tips for celebrating every day with a healthy heart, mind and body. The actress, who suffered a heart attack in 2022, says, “Now I listen to my body. If it’s not acting normal, don’t sweep your symptoms under the rug.” After the loss of her husband, Helmut Huber, in March 2022, and her own health scare, Lucci reveals how she got back on the road to her true self. “I find gratitude to be an amazing coping medicine. I am so grateful to have known the kind of love that I experienced from my husband,” she shared. As a National Ambassador for the American Heart Association’s “Go Red for Women” movement, Lucci is passionate about educating women about heart health. “A lot of women think the symptoms will just go away, like I did,” she says. “But now, I tell women to act on those feelings. For more, visit @TheRealSusanLucci on Instagram and pick up your issue on newsstands or at FirstForWomen.com.