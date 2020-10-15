Stars Say Good-bye To Kristian Alfonso

October 14 was Kristian Alfonso’s last episode as DAYS’s Hope, and her co-stars took to social media to mark the event. Alfonso posted, “Being #today is my last #airshow . I wanted to share some of my #favorite #memories onset & behind the #scenes .I #hope #u #enjoy it 😘. And …. #🙏 🙌#thank #YOU from the bottom of my #heart for #welcoming #me into your #homes all of these #years . And for making me a part of your #lives .#xoxo ❤️ Thank you Ken & @nbcuniversal @nbc for a #beautiful #ride . #❤️ #😘,” along with a video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGUuPFHADLO/

Melissa Reeves (ex-Jennifer): “Oh my the incredible Days of Our Lives❤️ @kristianalfonso we have shared so many joys and sorrows and lessons in life growing up together on this incredible show❤️ today was your last air show but behind the scenes the love is even deeper❤️I have been blessed sweet cousin “cuz” to have grown up with you in the somewhere in the USA town of Salem❤️ you have a fierce loyalty to your family, friends, and work and now others will get the blessing of knowing you. It is just the beginning of new adventures for you my sweet friend🥰 love you cuz forever ❤️ xoxoxo ciao bella”

Alison Sweeney (Sami): “Today is my dear friend @kristianalfonso ‘s last air show as Hope on @nbcdays – words cannot express how grateful I am to have her as my friend. Kristian is such a talented and dedicated artist, a hard worker, a motivator, a listener and a chocolate connoisseur. She’s a wonderful mom and a caring friend. I can’t wait to see what this incredible woman does next!! 😘😘”

Mary Beth Evans (Kayla): “Girlfriend and sister @Kristianalfonso ….. soo many years we have known each other…I know this is not the end. We will work together again (somewhere). #loveyou!”

Lauren Koslow (Kate): “Congratulations @kristianalfonso on your remarkable body of work at @nbcdays you are truly inspirational in your work ethic and devotion to family – wishing you an extraordinary next chapter as your final episode airs . still …. Can’t help missing my next door dressingroom neighbor ! !! ❤️U #friendsforever #grateful #days #goodtimes #ofwhatispastorpassingortocome #mindfulness #laughteristhebestmedicine 😘❤️ “One of the most beautiful qualities of true friendship is to understand and to be understood.”-Seneca”

Tamara Braun (Ava): “Congrats on an incredible run on @nbcdays beautiful @kristianalfonso !! I hope you are enjoying every moment of your time with your beautiful family. As much as I and everyone else miss you we also respect your choice. Love you candy girl!! #hope #love #legend #icon #family”

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben): “Today was the last show of a legendary run by the iconic @kristianalfonso @nbcdays. Thank you for blazing the trail.”

Farah Fath Galfond (ex-Mimi): “A huge congratulations to @kristianalfonso for her historical 37 year run on Days Of Our Lives. Your kindness & professionalism were on display every single day. I’m humbled to this day that I had the honor of sharing the stage with you. I learned so much from you, iconic queen! Enjoy your retirement, you have certainly earned it!”