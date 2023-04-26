What stands out to you about your audition process? “How cool the actors were that I read with. This was my first TV screen test and I remember having a bit of nerves and just not wanting to screw this up. The second Joshua [Morrow, Nick] and Cait [Fairbanks, Tessa] walked in the room, they had such a cool, calm energy about them that was very welcoming and all of the nerves immediately went away. I did mess up a little bit and Josh totally saved my butt. I dropped one line in front of all of the producers and staff, and without thinking about it, he turned around to them and was like, ‘That was my fault. Sorry, guys.’ ”

What do you remember most about your first day at work? “I was filled with an overwhelming sense of excitement and then surprised at how kind and easygoing everyone was. I knew they worked fast, so I went in thinking, ‘You have one shot to get this right. Don’t mess it up,’ and sure enough, I messed it up, but the director said, ‘It’s not a big deal.’ I looked around and no one cared. Everyone was so cool.”

How were your first meetings with the legendary Eric Braeden (Victor) and Melody Thomas Scott (Nikki)? “Mel is just like the mama there. The second I saw her, she gave me a big hug. Eric is an awesome man and so cool. He’s like Paul Newman cool and almost like old-school Hollywood. He’s really easy to talk to. We talk about boxing and Muay Thai.”

What was it like the first time you saw yourself on TV? “I remember being a little tripped out but thinking it was cool, and then [feeling] relief that I finally slipped in the door.”

Is there anyone among your friends or family who started watching Y&R because of you? “My fiancée’s dad had never watched a soap before but he tuned in the second I got on Y&R and now he doesn’t miss an episode.”

Have you been recognized in public? “Oh, yeah. I was in Hawaii with friends and when we went to the grocery store, I got recognized four times. The lady ahead of me in the checkout line turned around and said, ‘You’re Noah Newman.’ Then the lady behind the cash register was like, ‘Oh, my God, it is you.’ As we were walking out, the security guard stopped me and said, ‘You’re on YOUNG AND RESTLESS.’ Then this gal walked in past us, then ran back out and said, ‘I’m such a big fan of the show and I can’t believe you’re here!’ My friends thought it was insane.”

What would be your best advice to a daytime newcomer? “That good working relationships are key, so come prepared, make eye contact, don’t be a jerk and really listen.”