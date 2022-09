Alan Locher will welcome soap alum Tuc Watkins (ex-David, ONE LIFE TO LIVE et al) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room. The soap vet will be on hand to chat about playing Henry Wilcox in The Inheritance, as well as his daytime, prime-time and film career. The actor will join Locher live on Wednesday, September 26 at 3:00 p.m. ET and you can tune in live, here.