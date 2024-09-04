SNL Star Sarah Sherman Guests On General Hospital

Longtime General Hospital fan and Saturday Night Live and not-ready-for prime-time player Sarah Sherman (who recently wrapped her third season on the iconic sketch comedy show) is making a longtime dream come true as she joins the ABC soap in a fun new role, whose name is Robin Finch.

A New Fun Role

People broke the story of Sherman’s casting, complete with a first-look video that depicts her character’s snooty entrance, passing judgment on the way Olivia is pronouncing “croissant.”

“I don’t know who you are, or what you’re doing in my living room, but I’ll pronounce my French pastries just the way I eat them,” Olivia shoots back, refusing to be bullied in her own (well, Monica’s really) living room.

During the exchange, her character, Ms. Robin Lynch, reveals herself to be a dialect coach, shocking Olivia, Lois, Tracy, Brook Lynn and Ned by nailing where Olivia is from in New York down to the actual cross streets.

How is she so good? She’s Lois’s etiquette (and dialect) coach, there to help the new Face of Deception with her accent, which Lois has recently become concerned is annoying since her appearance on Home & Heart yielded some negative feedback from viewers of the home shopping channel.

The guest star hit the ground running, taking on many Quartermaines at once, much to her delight. Sherman told People, “I had the best time of my life and I couldn’t believe I got to act in a scene with ‘TRACY QUARTERMAINE [Jane Elliot],’ ” she told the website, adding, “I met ‘Sonny Corinthos’ [Maurice Benard] so I can die happy.”

Sherman’s run is for two episodes, which are set to air on Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6. She’s not the only familiar face fans will catch a glimpse of this week, as Emma Samms rejoins the show as Holly Sutton as of Wednesday, September 5. Get a preview of her return by clicking here.

The comedienne is the latest in a long line of celebrities who’ve had cameo appearances on General Hospital — check out 10 other memorable guest-starring gigs on the show here.