A look back at celebrity cameos on GH

The show scored a 1981 visit from Milton Berle, who played Tiffany’s (Sharon Wyatt) modeling agent, Mickey Miller.
In the mother of all high-wattage guest star turns, Elizabeth Taylor, an avowed Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura fan, created the role of GH’s Helena Cassadine for a brief stint in 1981.
When John Stamos returned to GH, where he began his career as Blackie, in 1992, it was to play himself in scenes with his real-life buddy Kin Shriner (Scotty).
Titanic’s Gloria Stuart (l., with Tamara Braun as Carly and Rick Hearst as Ric) appeared in the role of mob widow Catherine in 2002.
AMERICAN IDOL judge Randy Jackson offered his expertise to Lesli Kay’s Lois in 2004.
When Nikolas (then-Tyler Christopher) was shot in 2013, he was tended to by a doctor named Kelly, in a cameo by Katie Couric.
GREY’S ANATOMY fave Chandra Wilson played one of Kevin’s patients in 2014 scenes with Roger Howarth’s Franco.
RUPAUL’S DRAG RACE legend Manila Luzon (r.) showed up in 2019 scenes surrounding drag queen bingo at The Floating Rib, the site of Neil (Joe Flanigan) and Alexis’s (Nancy Lee Grahn) first kiss.