A look back at celebrity cameos on GH

The show scored a 1981 visit from Milton Berle, who played Tiffany’s (Sharon Wyatt) modeling agent, Mickey Miller. Photo credit: ABC

In the mother of all high-wattage guest star turns, Elizabeth Taylor, an avowed Luke (Anthony Geary) and Laura fan, created the role of GH’s Helena Cassadine for a brief stint in 1981. Photo credit: ABC

When John Stamos returned to GH, where he began his career as Blackie, in 1992, it was to play himself in scenes with his real-life buddy Kin Shriner (Scotty). Photo credit: ABC

Titanic’s Gloria Stuart (l., with Tamara Braun as Carly and Rick Hearst as Ric) appeared in the role of mob widow Catherine in 2002. Photo credit: ABC

AMERICAN IDOL judge Randy Jackson offered his expertise to Lesli Kay’s Lois in 2004. Photo credit: ABC

When Nikolas (then-Tyler Christopher) was shot in 2013, he was tended to by a doctor named Kelly, in a cameo by Katie Couric. Photo credit: ABC

GREY’S ANATOMY fave Chandra Wilson played one of Kevin’s patients in 2014 scenes with Roger Howarth’s Franco. Photo credit: ABC