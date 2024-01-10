Scene And Heard: Lauralee Bell (Christine, THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS)

As Y&R’s former supercouple Christine (previously known as Cricket) and Danny are reconnecting, her long-time portrayer, Lauralee Bell, reveals that she and co-star Michael Damian make a point of working in their own flourishes to their on-screen romance. “We’re both on the same page about how right it is to do little things the other [show’s] couples don’t do to make it kind of our own,” the actress explains. “If we have any ideas that we think would visually work, I’ll go up to the director and say, ‘Do you mind if we do this tiny little thing differently?’ We believe it’s immediately a separation from how other couples would do or say. Michael and I are really having fun with it.”

Bell shares that she and Damian recently received a welcome reminder that their characters still resonate with fans when they visited The Grove, an open-air venue of shops and restaurants located next to CBS where Y&R tapes. “The Grove was decorated beautifully for the holidays, so we were posing for some pictures with Santa and the big Christmas tree,” she recounts. “As we were walking by this restaurant, we saw that Ashley Jones [Bridget, B&B] was in there, so we took a few photos with her. While we were doing that, it caused a lot of people to notice us, and then suddenly there was a family from Texas and they came over and took pictures with Michael and me. We left and crossed the street and there was an elderly lady with her daughter, and they were going, ‘Oh, my God! Oh, my God!’ They were so excited to see [us]. People were coming up to say hi and take pictures with us and it meant a lot. I never really take time to run over to The Grove anymore because we’re just working so much. That was really fun because people don’t really stop us in L.A., so we need to come to The Grove more often for an ego boost [chuckles].”