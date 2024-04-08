Your account
INTERVIEW

Scene And Heard: Camryn Grimes (Mariah, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

By

Being on Y&R for two significant periods has produced deep bonds between Grimes and her co-stars. “I had very close relationships with Sharon [Case, Sharon], Josh [Morrow, Nick] and Mel [Thomas Scott, Nikki] when I was a little girl and then coming back as an adult brought our relationships to a different level,” she explains. “Bryton [James, Devon] and I became good friends and even went on trips together and this was when we didn’t have a ton of interaction on the show. Then they put us together in a story with Mishael [Morgan, ex-Hilary/Amanda], which was this wonderful surprise and I just love her. And then Melissa [Ordway, Abby] and Brytni [Sarpy, Elena] have become amazing friends, so I’ve been really lucky to have eras for both of my characters where I was able to forge friendships with lots of people.”

And now, Grimes is thrilled that real-life bestie Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH; ex-Abby, Y&R) has rejoined the show, this time as Claire. “She was living in Ireland when she told me, ‘I have a test for Y&R,’ ” Grimes recalls. “Two weeks later, she booked the job, and two weeks after that, we were hanging out at the pool with her babies! It was so surreal.”

Camryn Grimes

Grimes cuddles up with BFF and co-star Hayley Erin (Claire; ex-Kiki, GH; ex-Abby, Y&R), who was pregnant at the time with twins.

