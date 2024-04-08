Scene And Heard: Camryn Grimes (Mariah, YOUNG AND RESTLESS)

Being on Y&R for two significant periods has produced deep bonds between Grimes and her co-stars. “I had very close relationships with Sharon [Case, Sharon], Josh [Morrow, Nick] and Mel [Thomas Scott, Nikki] when I was a little girl and then coming back as an adult brought our relationships to a different level,” she explains. “Bryton [James, Devon] and I became good friends and even went on trips together and this was when we didn’t have a ton of interaction on the show. Then they put us together in a story with Mishael [Morgan, ex-Hilary/Amanda], which was this wonderful surprise and I just love her. And then Melissa [Ordway, Abby] and Brytni [Sarpy, Elena] have become amazing friends, so I’ve been really lucky to have eras for both of my characters where I was able to forge friendships with lots of people.”

And now, Grimes is thrilled that real-life bestie Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH; ex-Abby, Y&R) has rejoined the show, this time as Claire. “She was living in Ireland when she told me, ‘I have a test for Y&R,’ ” Grimes recalls. “Two weeks later, she booked the job, and two weeks after that, we were hanging out at the pool with her babies! It was so surreal.”