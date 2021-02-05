Quick Take With Melissa Ordway

Let’s talk first about Abby and Chance’s wedding. Although Donny Boaz (Chance) was temporarily out, how cool was it that your husband, Justin Gaston (ex-Ben, DAYS), was able to be a last-minute replacement? “Oh, my gosh, it was honestly the most fun two weeks I’ve ever had and Justin had such a great time. It was so cool because obviously, he’s already friends with everyone on the show, so it was easy for him to step in. I felt like he and I got to celebrate the 12,000th episode together. Justin has almost been as big a part of the show the last eight years as I have, so it was great to share that with him. We just had a blast.”

Was it fun to relive your own wedding through Abby’s nups? “Oh, totally. I wasn’t on the show when Justin and I got married, so it was fun to have another wedding with my Y&R friends because they’ve become like my family. It felt like we were renewing our vows and that brought back so many memories of our actual wedding day. To get this chance to do it over again was such a wonderful experience.”

Now you’re playing out Abby’s heartbreak that she is unable to carry a baby. What’s that been like to play given your own problems getting pregnant? “I’m doing fine. Before they sent the scripts out, Josh [Griffith, co-executive producer/ head writer] was really sweet and called me to make sure I was okay with Abby’s baby problems. That was very kind and thoughtful of him and I said, ‘Absolutely, I would love to play this story because so many people struggle with it.’ Although I’m excited, I feel there’s still a responsibility because you want to make sure that it’s not only good but also as accurate as possible.”

Do you have any idea how this story unfolds? “None, but I’m very excited to see where it goes. Every time I get a script, I’m like, ‘What’s gonna happen, what’s gonna happen?!’ I kind of knew months ago that something like this was coming because Abby and Chance were talking so much about wanting to have kids. I thought she was too happy, so I even asked, ‘Abby won’t be able to get pregnant, will she?’ and they told me, ‘You don’t know that!’ And I was right!”

It was a little strange at first that Abby and Mariah were insta-besties, but now that Mariah wants to serve as Abby and Chance’s surrogate, it makes sense. “I thought their friendship did suddenly come out of left field and I even remember wondering, ‘Wait, Mariah’s going to be Abby’s maid of honor? How did that happen?’ But I love working with Camryn [Grimes] so much and I will always jump at the chance to do that. So, I didn’t care that their being friends came out of nowhere and that they bonded pretty quickly because Abby doesn’t have a lot of friends, so it’s nice to see her with a close girlfriend. Camryn adds a lot to everything she says and does as Mariah, so I’m thrilled about this story.”