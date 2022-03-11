Are you pleased that fans are responding so excitedly to the pairing of Chase and Brook Lynn? “Yes, yes and yes! There are so many moving parts with a soap pairing; there has to be natural chemistry, it has to be written for, the fans have to like them. There are so many things that are just out of our control. So, when you start a new pairing, you kind of go into it going, ‘Well, we’ll see what happens.’ And thankfully, Amanda’s [Setton, Brook Lynn] a star, and we love working together, and the fans liked it and the writers wrote for it and the stars aligned! So, we’re very thankful that we get to have a little run on the show together.”

How has it been working with another big star, baby Bailey? “So great! You’d think I’d get sick of babies; I go away to work and I just miss my own, and then I get to work and get to hold a different one! Normally, when you work with babies, there’s a little bit of an eye-roll, like, ‘Oh, gee, how long are we going to be there?’ But with the baby who plays Bailey, it’s a joke — the adults blow more takes than the baby! The baby is perfect in every way. I love working with Bailey.”

It was the goal to ultimately return Bailey to Maxie, but when it actually happens, it’s got to be bittersweet for Chase. “Yeah, that’s a hard moment. His goal is just to be there for Brook Lynn, but what he maybe didn’t realize is how much he was enjoying playing house and being a dad. Yes, the goal was to get the baby back to Maxie but now that that’s happened, it’s just what you said, bittersweet, because with the little family that kind of grew, the fake family, the feelings were real.”

Chase and Michael just had a frank conversation about the state of their relationship. Do they wind up in a better place? “Yeah, those were some wild scenes! Chase and Michael have been through so much with each other, from liking each other’s persons and then trading and then cheating and then lying, but they’ve always kind of been cordial, and that’s always trumped [any negative] feelings. So, this could be a situation where some words just needed to be said and vented and expressed and then they can get back to being good ol’ Michael and Chase. I would like to think it’s that way; I don’t want to think that forever, it’s, ‘We can’t be buds anymore.’ I loved those scenes and how they were written.”

Chase is in the midst of a months-long suspension from the PCPD. How is he handling it? “Oh, horribly! The guy doesn’t know what to do with himself. His thing has always been to be a cop and a detective; it’s how he functions and gets through the day. It’s all he can think about and now, if something’s going wrong with a loved one, he can’t step in and help, and he doesn’t have just the day-to-day routine of grabbing his badge and going to the office anymore. Plus, his love life is a giant question mark, so I think it’s killing him! All he wants is his sense of normalcy and routine and he doesn’t get that anymore.”

Chase is so by the book — and Brook Lynn is so not. Is that part of her appeal to him? “One hundred percent. I think there is such a good yin-yang with Chase and Brook Lynn. He can be such a little puppy dog sometimes, and she can be such a strong force, and the way that they rub off on each other and feed each other is, I think, brilliant and interesting writing. Amanda brings such life to the character of Brook Lynn and it’s so much fun to play across from her.”