Chase is a cop again! How would you describe what that moment was like, when the board ruled in favor of his reinstatement to the PCPD? “Total disbelief. He almost wants to say, ‘Can you repeat that again? Like, seven more times?’ I think it’s a mix of that disbelief and just pure elation, just because of what a long time coming it was and because he has been working so hard to get back to being a cop. He also understands what Brook Lynn did to help get him there, so it’ll be interesting to see how he tries to maybe remedy some relationships, right some wrongs.”

Do you think that he could be with Brook Lynn again without keeping one eye open given the trust issues that tore them apart? “That’s an interesting question. I think you kind of have to [be on guard], just as a human. I think there’s a chance that they work, but damage has been done a little bit, and I think trust has to be earned back on both of their parts. I think it would have to be a slow go, but they could do it! Just because I’m an optimist [laughs].”

Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) had told Digest recently that he hoped Dante would get his partner back. Are you looking forward to sharing more scenes with him now that Chase has his badge back? “He said something good about me?! That’s amazing. I love any time I get to work with Dom. I haven’t been at the PCPD for so long that it’ll be a lot of fun to get the gloves back on, get the desk back and see Chase back to his old self. I’m really excited to do it, and Dom and I have such a fun rapport on set. I think our characters have a good banter, too. He brings something different that I really enjoy playing opposite as Chase and I definitely look forward to working with him more.”

Another set we’ll likely be seeing you on quite a bit as Chase and Brook Lynn navigate their next steps is the Quartermaine mansion, which is going to be a little more crowded with Jane Elliot back in the mix as Tracy. Have you gotten to work with her yet? “I have and she is so awesome! ‘Powerhouse’ is the best word to describe her. I haven’t worked with her intricately or in-depth at all, but we shared some scenes and I’m excited to hopefully have more stuff with her. She’s a big deal!”

You have another Nurses’ Ball under your belt after a bit of a hiatus for the event. Were you nervous about performing? “Oh, I was terrified! Josh was terrified, but the Nurses’ Ball week makes for such a fun atmosphere at work and we all enjoyed ourselves. Plus, I was up there with Jacqueline [Grace Lopez, Blaze], which was great. As Chase [I played it like] he knows what he’s doing at this point. I don’t think he has a lot of chips in the pot on him trying to make it [as a singer] or prove something to anyone, he just genuinely enjoys singing and enjoyed his time up there. The very first Nurses’ Ball I did, I was beyond petrified. I remember I’d been on the show for [maybe] two months and Frank [Valentini, executive producer] walked up and was like, ‘Hey, you’re doing the Nurses’ Ball,’ and in my head, I was like, ‘What’s a Nurses’ Ball?’ I had to Google it and the first thing that came up was the Magic Milo thing and I was like, ‘Oh, no!’ But, fortunately, I got to stay fully clothed [laughs].”