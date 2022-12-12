When Bill professed his love to Brooke and then minutes later to Katie, it did not paint Bill in a sympathetic light. How was that to play? “Even though Bill was basically repeating what he said to Brooke to Katie, there was a moment of realization during that scene that it’s still about Katie, so he was very sincere in expressing his love for her. And, she shoots him down, and that is just the beginning. You will see Bill beginning to fall apart.”

How do you feel about Bill’s turn to the dark side? “I’m really proud of what’s ahead, mostly because it is a very different path for Bill, and I had to fully invest and commit to that, and wrapping my head around that took some work. I was very clear about what I imagined it to be and Heather [Tom, Katie] was just over the moon about it. To Bill, Katie is all that is good and right, and he knows that in the deepest part of him. But, she doesn’t feel that way. That is where he is at now. It’s pretty powerful stuff.”

Does Bill regret taking off the sword necklace in the first place? “Well, things didn’t quite turn out as he hoped [laughs]. With putting it back on, it is protection from his emotions, protection from hurt, from everything that hurt him in his adolescence that made him who he is. It’s many things.”

So, he puts on the sword to not fall on his sword? “There you go. That’s a good way to describe it.”

What can we expect from this reinvigorated Bill? Is he back to being the ruthless megalomaniac we met in 2009? “This is worse than that. This is worse than the guy who came on the scene almost 14 years ago. He can be a pretty bad guy, and things are spiraling out of control.”

Pardon the pun, but does Bill see any hope for his future? “No, not yet, at least, because of whatever he might perceive as being helpful and people he perceives to be what he needs or what he requires. What he is facing is nothing good. He cannot see. He doesn’t even know who he is anymore. He is just in a very dark, dark place. There is a line in that speech where he is basically begging Katie [to come back] and she talks about how he can’t make her happy, adding to that, ‘If you are not happy, you can’t make me happy,’ and she touches his heart, she physically touches his chest, and that is the embryonic beginning of where he goes next.”