You started on DAYS 25 ago. Can you believe it? “I definitely cannot. It’s awesome. I feel like I’ve only been here for six, but it’s been 25.”

Did you think the job would last this long? “When I first started, I thought I was going to be a veterinarian. So I was like, ‘Ooh. I’ll do this contract, save my money, and continue onto vet school.’ And here I am.”

What are the biggest differences between you and Nicole when you started on DAYS, and the you and Nicole now? “The common denominator is life experience for both me and the character. The lovely thing is the growth. It’s taken Nicole a lot longer to see the possibilities of who she could have been in her life. She carries a lot of regret and some disappointment in herself. But I also think she’s learned some lessons, and now, instead of reacting, she’s responding. Nicole takes time to think about things. I, too, have grown in 20 something years. I’ve found a huge amount of value in who I am as an actor and who I am as a person;. That’s quite a difference from when I came on the show and was feeling very insecure about myself and what I was doing. Because I didn’t know what I was doing. I asked questions and learned a lot through experiences, friends and mentors on the show.”

Tell us about your leading men over the years. “I’ve been very fortunate to work with really incredible men on the show. Because I really learned a lot from John [Aniston, ex-Victor], he always had a special place in my heart. I had growth from working him. Between Greg [Vaughan, Eric] and Eric Martsolf [Brady], who’s a joy to work with, and Galen Gering’s [Rafe] sense of humor, and, of course, Dan [Feuerriegel, EJ], I couldn’t have been luckier. They’re all really wonderful men. They’re really sweet and fun and have good hearts. We have a lot of fun on set.”

What stands out to you as you look back on these 25 years? “I grew up at DAYS. I don’t think I could be any more grateful than I am today about being on the show. It’s a really special place. Ah, I’m getting emotional. I’m so happy who I’ve become because of it. My journey and my relationships with the crew is really special. My heart is so warm for not only my day to day job, but what this show represents to so many people and so many fans. If it wasn’t for us putting the work in as actors and our viewers feeling what we’re giving, we wouldn’t be on the air for as long as we have been. Being part of a show that will always be talked about and remembered is truly special. DAYS is a part of entertainment history that I, thankfully, got to be a part of.”

DAYS has also played a big part in your personal life, too. It’s where you met your ex-husband, Kyle Lowder (Rex), who you have a daughter with, and your fiancé Shawn Christian (ex-Daniel). “Absolutely. That’s very true. When you can create relationships that make you not want to leave where you work, that’s pretty special. DAYS is literally my second home. I don’t feel like I’m going to work.”