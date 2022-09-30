Mishael Morgan Clarifies Y&R Status

Daytime Emmy-winner Mishael Morgan, who has played Amanda Sinclair since 2019, addressed her recent limited appearances on the show. While at the soap for a brief return, the actress explained in an Instagram story, “I just wrapped for my last scenes back at Y&R and I just wanted to let the cat out of the bag a little bit. A lot of people have noticed that my name is not on the main credits anymore and I wanted everybody to know that it was my decision, I decided, actually back in December, that I wanted to take a bit of a step back from the show. I just feel like at this point in my life and at this point in my career, I wanted to mix things up a little bit, but Y&R will always be home and I have so appreciated this safe place to land that they’ve given me, so I know that I can be back. They’re like family to me and coming back just reminds me of that. And I’m so appreciative for you guys, and all the fans who have supported me along this Y&R journey, but I’m still on it, I’m still gonna be on recurring so you’ll still catch me in Genoa City I love you guys so much. Thank you guys or being a part of this and keep looking out for new things.” From 2013-17, Morgan played Amanda’s twin sister, Hilary, who was killed off when her portrayer decided to leave the show.