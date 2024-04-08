DAYS Tribute: Honoring Bill Hayes's Legacy with Beloved Returns

With the recent DAYS OF OUR LIVES casting news of Gloria Loring returning as her beloved character Liz Chandler and ANOTHER WORLD favorite Stephen Schnetzer bringing his character of Steve Olson back to Salem, speculation has been rampant that their returns will coincide with a tribute to the late Bill Hayes. Now a show spokesperson has confirmed this news to Digest, including when we can expect to see these very special episodes to honor Hayes, who passed away on January 12 at the age of 98.

“With Bill Hayes’ passing, the show is doing a special celebration for the life and memory of the character he portrayed for so many years. ‘Doug William’s’ funeral is giving us the opportunity to welcome some important and fan favorite, legacy characters back to Salem, including Gloria Loring, Stephen Schnetzer, and more. The episodes taping this week include Doug’s funeral and the historic 15,000th episode. They will not air until December 2024.”

Considering Hayes began on the show back in 1970, there are decades’ worth of characters to choose from who would want to pay tribute to such a wonderful man and support his onscreen wife Julie Williams, played by his offscreen love, Susan Seaforth Hayes. Top of mind for most fans, of course, would be his daughter Hope, played by Kristian Alfonso. Hope’s true love Bo is currently in a coma. Bringing Peter Reckell back along with Alfonso would certainly thrill longtime fans but there is no word yet on the status of either actor. Who would you like to see return for these special episodes? Let us know in the comments section below.