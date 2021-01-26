Lisa LoCicero Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Favorite Shampoo: “I use a co-wash, which is supposed to wash and condition your hair all in one, by Pantene.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “MOTHER Denim. I’ve tried them all and they are the most comfortable, the best combination of comfortable and flattering.”

Favorite Phone App: “Twitter has certainly been the most day-to-day life-changing.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian. If I had a last meal to consider, pasta would be the first item on the list.”

Favorite Sports Team: “The New York Yankees, and also the Syracuse Chiefs [a minor league team], since that’s where I threw my perfect strike [throwing out the first pitch], one of the only times I threw a baseball in my life.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “I generally don’t eat breakfast, so it’s a cup of coffee.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “A cup of coffee. I really don’t need any bells and whistles and I’m not a coffee snob.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Prosecco. It’s nice and light and feels festive and one glass with a meal tends to be plenty.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Guilty pleasure is Hostess coconut Snoballs, but I make an English toffee that is probably the most irresistible thing to me.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Seasoned steamed broccoli or popcorn.”

Favorite Color: “Pink.”

Favorite Magazine: “Soap Opera Digest, because only you guys ask me what my favorite color is.”

Favorite Book: “George Saunders’s Tenth of December, a collection of short stories, is a great read.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “I have a beautiful vintage cashmere camel coat and when this thing really falls apart, I don’t know what I’m going to do! It elevates every outfit and the cashmere is so soft and beautiful.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “It has become the dining room. One of the silver linings of quarantine is that we actually started eating in the dining room. It has a beautiful ceiling with a Czechoslovakian chandelier that’s original to the house.”

Favorite Sitcom: “ALL IN THE FAMILY, which I have such fond memories of watching with my Grandma Rose.”

Favorite Movie: “It may be Empire Strikes Back because it’s the only movie I collected every trading card to, which I still own.”

Favorite Drama Series: “Obviously, GENERAL HOSPITAL. We also got addicted to POLDARK.