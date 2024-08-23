Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander) Play DAYS Newlywed Game

Games People Play: DAYS’s stars Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) and Paul Telfer (Xander).

Days of our Lives actually has a history with the game show The Newlywed Game, as two characters, Calliope and Eugene Bradford, went on the show and competed with other couples back in June of 1986. Now the soap’s official Instagram account has shared its newly minted on-screen marrieds, Paul Telfer (Xander) and Linsey Godfrey (Sarah), competing to see how well they know each other’s characters. “Great minds think alike (and so do goofy ones apparently…),” Telfer commented on the video.

Game On!

Question: “Who is more likely to suggest a wild adventure?”

Godrey was shocked to see that her counterpart picked her character when she had picked his. “What?!” she asked, adding, “You’re the one who pulls all the capers.” He answered in between her statements, “You don’t think so?” but then realized, “Oh yeah, I’m thinking like vacations.” She answered, “Fine, I’ll take it.”

Question: Who is more likely to prank the other?

They both held up the card that said Xander and laughed. “There was no chance either of us was picking me,” chuckled Godfrey.

Question: Who is more likely to get in trouble?

Both hold up Xander. “There is a little bit of bias to these questions,” teased Telfer.

Question: Who is a better storyteller?

Each actor picked Sarah this time. “Some of us get to the point real quick,” Godfrey said.

Question: Who is a better cook?

The two actors picked the Xander card. “Have you ever cooked on the show,” asked Telfer. “I rarely cook in real life,” Godfrey admitted, eliciting a laugh from both of them.

Question: Who is more likely to befriend a stranger?

Not surprisingly, both turned over the Sarah card. “Friend? What are friends,” asked Telfer, referencing his alter ego’s decided lack of buddies (other than Jack, who he stabbed in the back and stole his newspaper, though he did eventually give it back. “Strangers are friends you just haven’t met yet,” shot back Godfrey.

Question: Who is more likely to plan an elaborate date night?

Both held up the Xander card. Telfer said, “Ha!” as Godfrey realized, “No, we’re actually pretty simpatico except for that first one.”

Question: Who is more likely to win at game night?

He held up the Sarah card while she held up Xander. “I am competitive,” she revealed. “And full of trivia,” he added. “This may be something we share in common,” Godfrey added. And with that, another fun game was done. Watch it for yourself below. You can also find Godfrey answering more burning questions here.