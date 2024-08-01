Linden Ashby Dishes About His Return To Young And Restless As Cameron

A huge surprise awaited the Y&R audience at the end of the August 1 episode, when Linden Ashby, who first played murderous sociopath Cameron Kristen in 2003-04 and returned for a short stint last year (one that resulted in him receiving a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series), made an unexpected appearance before Sharon as a bloodied Cameron, who Sharon fatally stabbed back in 2023.

In the current storyline, Sharon has admitted that she’s no longer taking her bipolar medication, which is causing her to hallucinate. Thus far, she’s had visions of her late daughter, Cassie, as well as romantic make-out sessions with ex-husband Nick. Now, Cameron is appearing as yet another figment of Sharon’s imagination.

In an exclusive interview with TV Insider, Ashby enthused, “It’s great because it’s not back from the dead. It’s not a ghost. It’s a person who is living in Sharon’s head and is aware that he’s living in her head and aware that he doesn’t exist. And that adds a huge wrinkle.”

Ashby, who is married to fellow Y&R star Susan Walters (Diane Jenkins Abbott), told Digest in May 2023, “With Cameron, there’s no subtlety to his actions… Cameron’s a terrible person, and probably insane.” Of Cameron’s obsession with Sharon, Ashby observed, “It’s a sick love, but it’s genuine love.”

But this time around, the characters will share a different dynamic (not surprisingly, what with Cameron existing only in Sharon’s head). Noted Ashby to TV Insider, “He’s a manifestation of her internal world, to help her give voice to things that she’s afraid to say out loud, things she’s afraid to do. He’s that person who’s encouraging her to do things that maybe she shouldn’t be doing.”

The actor is thrilled to be reunited once again with Y&R co-star Sharon Case (Sharon). He raved to TV Insider, “She’s a friend, she welcomes me back with open arms, and I welcome her with an open heart.”

The actor reported back to work at the Y&R studio in June and is still taping. His current stint is open-ended.