Lead Actress Luncheon Snaps

Last year’s Lead Actress Daytime Emmy winner, Heather Tom, kept the tradition of the nominee luncheon going this year, hosting a gathering for this year’s crop of contenders, Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, Y&R), Genie Francis (Laura, GH), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Finola Hughes (Anna) and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy, B&B). Reported Francis on Twitter, “@BBheathertom created the most wonderful event for us! So thoughtfully done. Camaraderie was delightful!” Check out the pics Francis shared below.