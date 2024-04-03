Kate Linder Welcomes Bryton James & Christian LeBlanc To Tea

It’s back — Kate Linder (Esther, Y&R) is once again hosting her Charity Tea for fans in Canada, and joining her will be her co-stars Bryton James (Devon) and Christian LeBlanc (Michael).

The event will consist of a Q&A, and will be followed by an autograph session with all three actors, as well as live and silent auctions. A big ticket item on the auction block — a tour of the YOUNG AND RESTLESS set for you and your guest with Linder as your tour guide. But you can only bid if you’re at the event.

The tea is raising funds for vulnerable families through the Canadian Abilities Foundation’s Canada Cares caregiving program. Jeff McArthur, co-host of Global Television’s MORNING SHOW will emcee the event.

It will be held on Sunday, June 2, from 1 pm to 4:30 pm at Palais Royale, 1601 Lakeshore Blvd., Toronto (parking available on-site). To purchase tickets, click here or email tea@canadacares.com.