Join AS THE WORLD TURNS's ex-Ameera In THE LOCHER ROOM

Tala Ashe, who portrayed Ameera Ali-Aziz on AS THE WORLD TURNS in 2008, will appear as a guest in THE LOCHER ROOM on Wednesday, January 17 at 3 p.m. EST/12 p.m. PST.

In addition to her time in Oakdale, Ashe was a regular on DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW, where she played Zari Tomaz, the first Muslim-American superhero on television, and appeared on SMASH, AMERICAN ODYSSEY, 30 ROCK, LAW & ORDER and other prime-time series. She is also set to appear in a recurring role on the upcoming Max series THE GIRLS ON THE BUS, and will make her way to Broadway in December in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play English.