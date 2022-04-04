ICYMI Y&R's Susan Walters Guests On Digest's Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Susan Walters (Diane, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that before falling into acting, she planned to become an anesthesiologist, 2) she predicted she would marry her husband, Linden Ashby (ex-Curtis, LOVING; ex-Cameron, Y&R et al), the day they met on the LOVING set and 3) she landed her iconic guest gig as SEINFELD’s Delores (a.k.a. Mulva) a mere eight weeks after giving birth to her first daughter.