ICYMI Y&R’s Justin Gaston and Melissa Ordway Guest On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Melissa Ordway (Abby, Y&R) and her real-life husband, Justin Gaston, who’s pinch-hitting as Chance, shared some interesting facts, including 1) Ordway’s mother spotted Gaston on AMERICAN IDOL and urged her daughter to tune in to see the cute contestant before they met in real life, 2) the soap-worthy near-disaster that took place on their real-life wedding day, and 3), why Joshua Morrow (Nick) and Eric Braeden (Victor) made it nearly impossible for the duo to get through Chance and Abby’s on-screen wedding.