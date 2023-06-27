ICYMI GH’s Tanisha Harper Guests On Digest’s Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, Tanisha Harper (Jordan, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how her childhood summers with her grandmother sparked the interest in fashion that helped propel her into a modeling career, 2) that acting had “never crossed her mind” before her modeling agents sent her out on a B&B audition (which she booked) shortly after she moved to L.A. and 3) how the warm GH welcome she received from co-stars like Brook Kerr (Portia) and Finola Hughes (Anna) helped her acclimate to life in daytime.