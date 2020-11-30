ICYMI: 3 Things Tricia Cast Revealed On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Tricia Cast (Nina, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) her future Y&R co-star, the late Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil), was her best friend on the set of her first TV series, THE BAD NEWS BEARS, 2) she shared her very first soap scene (as SANTA BARBARA’s Christy) with Melissa Reeves (ex-Jade; ex-Jennifer, DAYS), wife of her future Genoa City hubby Scott Reeves (ex-Ryan), and 3) the key lesson about soap acting that she learned from her dear friend and co-worker, the late Jeanne Cooper (ex-Katherine).

