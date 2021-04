Alan Locher will welcome former GUIDING LIGHT producers Christopher Cullen (now an EP on THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS), David Brandon, Amanda Sallen Glattstein, Alexandra Johnson-Gamsey, Janet Morrison and Jennifer Simms, to his YouTube talk show, The Locher Room. They will be guests on Friday, April 9 at 4 p.m. ET and the interview can be viewed here.