GH’s Kirsten Storms Injures Hand

Kirsten Storms (Maxie) will be sporting a hand brace on GH and gave the backstory of her injury on Instagram. She wrote, “Lesson I learned recently: Swinging a heavy trash bag, to get it inside of a dumpster, could result in said trash bag gaining quite a bit of momentum…making it spin…causing the drawstring to tie onto your fingers. (Hey, I didn’t say this was my brightest moment) If you’re wondering, yes the trash bag will try to take your fingers into the dumpster as well. I will be wearing this brace on the show and I thought some of you might be curious about why I am rocking it. Juuuuust takin’ out the trash.” The actress, who underwent brain surgery last year to remove a cyst, added, “Ps. My middle finger is the most damaged part of my hand and @brandonjbarash [Jake, DAYS, her ex-husband] said it was karma for all of the times I’ve flipped him off. When I told him that I’ve flipped him off more times in my head….he responded ‘and look what happened to your brain..’He might be onto something. #coparenting #ihavenotbeenabletowriteatodolistforalmosttwoweeks” We wish Storms a speedy recovery!