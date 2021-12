Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Amelie McClain made her GH debut on December 21 as Charlotte Cassadine, assuming the role of Lulu and Valentin’s daughter from Scarlett Fernandez. She also appeared in the 2020 horror flick Transference.