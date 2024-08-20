GH Alum Nicholas Alexander Chavez Reveals Monsters Trailer

It was a year ago last June when Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who was still playing Spencer Cassadine on General Hospital at the time, revealed the huge news that he had been cast in Ryan Murphy’s second season of Monsters. This upcoming season focuses on the Lyle and Eric Menedez case (two sons accused of murdering their parents back in 1989). Chavez had secured the role of Lyle in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story. Now comes the news that the show will drop on Netflix on September 19. Chavez said on Instagram, “So excited holy heck!” alongside the post in which he shared the first trailer. You can see that post and watch the trailer below.

Getting Ahead

Chavez hit the soap world by storm when he was cast as the son of Nikolas Cassadine back in 2021 and his character’s pairing with Trina (first Sydney Mikayla, then Tabyana Ali) created a new soap couple that immediately won fans’ hearts. He left the show three years later in early 2024, after leaving to shoot Monsters.

He has also shot the first season of another Ryan Murphy project called Grotesquerie in which he plays Father Charlie. The horror drama will air on Wednesdays starting September 25 on FX and then the next day on Hulu.

Left Behind

Fans still miss his Daytime Emmy-winning turn as Spencer Cassadine and mourn right along with his one true love, Trina. Spencer supposedly died saving Trina from his ex-girlfriend Esme, when she was trying to kill Trina. Both Esme and Spencer fell overboard at the end of January of this year. While his grandmother Laura took over raising his brother, Ace, which Spencer had been helping with, Trina has been trying to pick up the pieces of her life, finding a way to go on without him.