New Role For GH’s Nicholas Alexander Chavez

Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Spencer, GH) has booked a new, high-profile role in the second season of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix anthology series, MONSTER, which will tell the tale of the notorious Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. Chavez will portray Lyle, with actor Cooper Koch playing his sibling, Erik. The series, which has not yet begun filming, is set to stream in 2024. To read the full article, click here.