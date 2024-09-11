GH Alum Jacqueline Grace Lopez Talks Live With Michael Fairman

Jacqueline Grace Lopez will visit the Michael Fairman Channel live on Thursday, September 12, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The actress left her General Hospital role of Alison “Blaze” Rogers-Ramirez in the middle of August and will be looking back on her soap experience during the livestream interview with Fairman.

The actress made her Port Charles debut in 2022 for a limited run, then returned the following year. She told Digest in an interview back in 2023 when she rejoined the show, “Kate [Mansi, Kristina] has great ideas and was so fun to work with, and I adore Amanda [Setton; Brook Lynn],” Lopez enthused. Lopez will share her thoughts on her time on the ABC soap, her storyline exit as Blaze, working with her former GH co-stars including Mansi and Eva LaRue (Natalia), and representation in the media.

Outside Projects

Lopez got her start in the business in 2009 in a short called Blue Midnight, where she played Elisa. She was a Wonder Woman proponent in an episode of the TV series Fan Wars in 2012. The short Greglist came next in 2012. She played Janis in the project.

In 2014, she did three episodes of the series East Los High playing Veronica. If that project sounds familiar, another actress from daytime was on it — Noemi Gonzalez who played Mia on Young and Restless. The video game Fallout 4 was a new challenge in 2015, a voiceover job. That same year, 2015, she made her first visit to Port Charles — playing a babysitter (Blaze wasn’t introduced until 2022).

In 2015, she also played Cecelia in the film El Camino, a story about a male meth addict’s road to recovery that was told by shifting between his past as a drug addict and present in recovery. Two years later was another short called The Girl Without Cats where she played Lily. In 2018, she played Nurse in the TV series Light as a Feather.

A year later, Lopez played Estela in the TV movie Jane the Novela, with former daytimer Marcia Cross (ex-Liz Corell, Edge of Night; ex-Tanya, Another World; ex-Kate Sanders, One Life to Live). Another video game, Moonbreaker, followed in 2022. Four episodes as Eva in True Lies — based on the film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger , Jamie Lee Curtis and Tom Arnold (Captain Deuce Stevens, Bold and Beautiful). Another video game, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 followed. Find out what the actress has to say about her life and career and time on the soap this Thursday.

To participate in the livestream interview, click here.