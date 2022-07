Steve Burton (Harris, DAYS: BEYOND SALEM 2; ex-Jason, GH) has filed for divorce from his wife, Sheree, after 23 years of marriage, according to TMZ.com. Burton revealed on May 4 that the pair had separated in an Instagram message in which he also confirmed that the child Sheree is expecting is not his. The two share three children: Makena, Jack and Brooklyn.To read the full article, click here.