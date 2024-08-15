General Hospital Video Spoilers: A Daring Rescue Is Underway!

Surprises

For Thursday, August 15 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Michael issues an unexpected invitation. Also, Lucy interrupts the power meeting at Deception between Brook Lynn, Natalia and Tracy. “I think it’s a great idea,” pronounces Lucy. Tracy eyes her with skepticism, as she tends to do when dealing with Ms. Coe.

Upset over the situation with James, Felicia gives Mac a piece of her mind. “I would think you were deliberately punishing Cody,” she says, knowing how much the young man enjoys hanging out with their grandson. Will Mac finally back off and let Cody out of the doghouse?

John “Jagger” Cates shows up at the Jerome Gallery to have a word with the owner. He tells Ava, “I’ve finally got Sonny right where I want him.” While this is surely music to Ava’s ears, Sonny always seems to wiggle out of a corner he’s put in. Will this time be any different?

Trust and Worry

Speaking of Sonny, Jason arrives and interrupts his discussion with Lois. He has told her he is using only clean money for his investment in Deception but he can tell Lois is still wary of him. So he offers, “If you can’t trust one of your oldest friends, what about Jason?” Jason also updates Sonny on a situation.

Maxie is alarmed and she has good reason. She knows James is upset that Mac won’t let him spend time with Cody and now her son is missing. She confides in Spinelli about the reality of the situation. “No one is going to find him unless James wants us to,” she tells him.

Cody is on alert about the James situation and tries to look for the young boy. When Cody spots something that worries him, he attempts a rescue by diving into the lake. Will he be able to see anything in the murky waters?