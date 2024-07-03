General Hospital Star Tabyana Ali Tackles Fan Questions

There has always been a huge amount of interest in General Hospital star Tabyana Ali, who has made Trina Robinson an absolute heroine in Port Charles. Trina is smart, strong and oh-so-capable in a crisis, aptly having proved herself when she saved the day — and Spencer — in Greenland. But what do fans really know about the talented actress who plays her? Ali decided to answer some questions posed to her by fans on her Instagram stories. Here’s a sample of the questions that were asked and what she had to say.

What are your favorite makeup brands?

“For concealer: Hourglass. Foundation: Estee Lauder, Doublewear + Love Fenty Beauty For bronzer and contour. Blush: Rare beauty.”

What is your favorite summer activity?

“I love a good picnic; summer reading; cooking; beach day.”

Why aren’t you active on TikTok much?

“That’s a good question. I want to get better at it.”

How much fun was your photo shoot with Brad and Zach?

“Literally so much fun!!! I think it’s the best/most comfortable photoshoot I’ve been a part of!! And I really love the pictures.”

What song is on repeat for you right now?

“Ethereal by TMXY and Starry Night by Jordan Critz.”

Favorite Snack?

“I love fruit and veggies specifically Honeycrisp apples w/lime, orange slices, watermelon & cucumber w/Tajin, homemade kale chips, pickled beets.”

Favorite flower?

“White roses, pink roses, purple tulips, pink tulips, lilies, forget me nots.”

What does your name mean, I am obsessed with it.

“Thank you so much!! Apparently, it means fairy queen according to [Maurice Benard, GH’s Sonny Corinthos]. But it’s a beach in Honduras.”

What [are] you reading these days?

[Sharing an image of the book’s cover, A Court of Mist and Fury by Sarah J. Maas.] “I was supposed to be done with this book a long time ago, but I’ve become the slowest reader of all time.”