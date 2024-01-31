Exclusive: GENERAL HOSPITAL's Tabyana Ali On The Trina/Esme Showdown

Trina and Esme’s brawl in Paris was material GH’s Tabyana Ali (Trina) couldn’t wait to play, the actress reports. “You could just feel the tension in the air, feel the thickness of it, when Trina sees Esme in Paris. It’s like, ‘You know what? I gave you a chance the last time. This time, I’m doing something about it. This time, we’re gonna dance and it’s not gonna be pretty!’ I thought it was riveting.”

To pull off the physical confrontation, Ali shares, “We had a stunt coordinator, but luckily, Avery [Pohl, Esme] is basically like a stunt coordinator herself! She took some classes back when she was younger. I was so happy that I was doing this with her because she knew that world. really well. Our stunt coordinator guided us and showed us all the steps of what we should be doing and how we should position ourselves and how to make sure that we didn’t hurt ourselves or the other person. It was like learning choreography. And then Avery and I just practiced and practiced! It was so much fun, actually. I’m so glad I got to do that with her.” For the riskiest component of the fight, “They had a stunt double for me,” she explains. “I was really sorry about that because I’ve been wanting to do my own stunts for a while now! But they were like, ‘No, we don’t want you to get hurt!’ I was like, ‘Man!’ But I did the majority of the stunts — there was only one part where they used the stunt double. Everything else was me and I was really happy about that.”