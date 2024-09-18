General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'You Can't Do This'

Damage Control

For Wednesday, September 18 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Trina and Portia catch up, which is a much needed conversation that should be very illuminating. Also, look for Molly to encounter Dex. These two, both relatively new to their jobs, seem to be bonding on the work-front.

At General Hospital, Ric runs into an ex-wife — the institution’s head nurse. He must be trying to do damage control after practically forcing Liz to rat out Alexis. “That almost sounded like an apology,” Liz says to the lawyer. Also, Ric delivers bad news. Will it be to Liz or is it for someone else he’s connected to or representing?

Like maybe Heather? Because she has a visitor at Pentonville and they are having an intense conversation. “That’s a compromise I’m not going to have to make much longer,” she says, all smiles. Will the “news” wipe that smile off the serial killer’s face?

Lending Support

Felicia is trying to be there for someone when she says, “I’m going to help you get through this.” But who is she talking with? Someone she’s related to? Or is she working at GH and helping out a patient?

Meanwhile, Dante has been visiting Lulu but he has someone else he is dealing with and they have something big to tell him. “I don’t know that I love the sounds of this,” he tells the person.

Teasers say that Sonny makes a hire. He meets with Natalia and the two talk about what is going on in the news — Alexis being arrested for the murder of John Cates. Does Sonny boast that he can save his daughter’s mother, because Natalia asks him, “You’re going to find the actual murderer?” Well, he won’t have to look far.

Alexis is in for a shock and Kristina is sent spiraling. She stands up and makes an outburst during her mother’s day in court: “No, you can’t do this,” she cries. Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.