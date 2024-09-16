General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: 'We Need To Make A Move'

Alexis Arrested!

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of September 16 begins with Molly sharing big news with her sister Kristina: “Mom has just been arrested for John Cates’s murder.” Kristina seems stunned and immobilized by this piece of information.

Next we see Alexis being questioned down at the Port Charles Police Station. “How did the weapon come into your possession?” she’s asked and you know she is not going to want to give up Kristina. So how will Alexis find a way out of her predicament?

Michael is discussing the whole thing with the real murderer — his own father. He tells Sonny, “Kristina is not going to let her mother take the fall.” As he says that, we see Kristina, in a different row of the courtroom from Molly, look like she’s about to come forward when the action cuts to Kristina saying privately to her mom, “I’m going to confess.” The look on Alexis’s face says it all.

The Law Is Closing In

The action then swings to the other side of the world. There is a black-tie party and Sidwell is there with Holly when he spies Anna, “I’ve never seen her before.” Port Charles’ stunning police commissioner is there with Jason while Holly looks justifiably worried that her latest scheme is going to blow up in her face. “We need to make a move,” says Jason when someone catches Anna’s attention. “Excuse me,” says the voice. Anna turns and is shocked to see Holly there. Will they all end up suffering if Sidwell catches on to the rescue mission? Let us know what you think is going to happen in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.