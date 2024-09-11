General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'You Ain't Seen Anything Yet'

Possible Issues

For Wednesday, September 11 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that exes Nina and Ric run into each other again, this time while he’s dining at the Metro Court. This time the vibe seems a little different. Ric is sitting at a table as Nina approaches him and says, “Can I tempt you with something a little stronger?”

Over at the Jerome Gallery, Trina and Ava are discussing the latest goings on with Ava and something she says must get Trina’s attention as troublesome as she says to Ava, “That can be used against you in Avery’s custody case.” It can’t be all bad because teasers say that Ava catches a break.

Red Flag

Molly has found her mom at the Port Charles Police Department and she’s exasperated by what she has to say. “The fact that you just asked me tells me everything,” Molly says to Alexis. Things don’t get a lot better with her father when Molly questions Ric’s motives.

Willow is back at work at General Hospital, taking a shift and quickly catches up with the head nurse. In fact, Liz confides in Willow and something Liz says takes Willow by surprise. “Are you worried that Lucky might not come back?” she asks.

Meanwhile, Anna and Jordan seek answers from Isaiah. The man arrived in Port Charles and was immediately targeted by a hired gun so needless to say, that’s got Anna curious. “What have you done that would make someone want to kill you,” she asks the hospitalized man. Will he have an answer that she accepts?

Worried about her cousin Lucky, Carly makes her way to Brennan. The local WSB Bureau Chief briefs Carly over drinks. “I trust your judgment,” he says. She answers, “You ain’t seen anything yet.” Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.