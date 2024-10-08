General Hospital Spoilers Video: Worry, Caution and A Freak Out

Extreme Caution Needed

For Friday,October 4 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Anna has an intense conversation with Brennan. In fact, the Port Charles Police Commissioner cautions the new head of the Port Charles field office of the WSB. Expect Brennan to have his own reaction to that. “Seeing your trust in him, I’m more convinced than ever,” claims Brennan.

Fears grow for Lulu and Rocco is scared that his mother may not survive. Dante tries to make him feel better by telling him the worst case scenario isn’t allowed. “It’s not going to happen,” promises Dante. “I won’t let it.”

Sam goes to see Alexis in Pentonville. Her mother has a busy day because she also sees her lawyer. He floats another theory by his client and it gets Alexis thinking. “You may have something there,” Alexis tells Martin.

Worries and Issues

Mac gives his two cents but is it to Felicia, with whom he is dining or is it with his brother? He must tell his wife what he thinks of his brother’s ex being back in town because Felicia tells him, “If Robert and Holly want to be together, there is nothing that we can do.”

She’s right about that because Robert and Holly do get together and get reacquainted. Robert wants to know what she’s been doing with herself and Holly is as cheeky as ever. “Girl’s gotta make a living, doesn’t she?” she asks.

Mac isn’t the only protective sibling. Carly and Lucas catch up and she decides to throw her weight and influence around. “One phone call, Brad’s history,” offers Carly. Will Lucas take her up on it?

Elizabeth fears for Lucky after she had to give him the news that he was not a viable donor for Lulu and it looks like she’s right right to be worried. He goes to Bobbie’s restaurant and scares all the patrons when he screams, “I need all of you to get out of here — right now!” Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.