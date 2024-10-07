General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: That Kiss, Secrets Spill and A Return!

A Kiss Is Just A Kiss

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of October 7 begins with that awkward moment that went down between Anna and Jason during their mission to save Lucky. These two have yet to speak about it and the tension is getting to at least one of them. “Are we going to talk about that kiss?” asks Anna. The look on Jason’s face says it all, as he looks like a deer caught in the headlights.

The action then switches to Pentonville, where Sam has gone to visit her incarcerated mother. Alexis has a warning for her oldest daughter: “Kristina cannot tell anyone about that.” Will Sam agree with her way of thinking? Even more, will Kristina agree to keep quiet because she’s been known to go rogue.

There Will Be Answers

Speaking of which, Kristina is doing just that — talking! “I have information about the night John Cates was killed.” Who is she talking to when she spills this big secret?

Next, we see Elizabeth at the General Hospital nurses hub approaching co-chief of staff Dr. Terry Randolph. “It’s the lab,” says the head nurse. “Lucky’s test results,” inquires a very invested Terry. Everyone wants to see him be a match so the race can be on to save his younger sister, Lulu.

But no one cares more than Lucky himself. Well, there may be one person. Lucky is sitting by Lulu’s bedside when someone unseen bursts into the room and says his name. The voice is unmistakable to Lucky and the audience — it’s his their mother, Laura! Let us know what you think is going to happen in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.