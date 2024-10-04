General Hospital Spoilers Video: 'Who Are You Protecting?'

Pint-Sized Trouble

For Friday,October 4 on General Hospital, spoilers tease that Lucas returns! Also taking center stage is Violet’s behavior, which worries Brook Lynn and Chase. Is it any wonder though? Her beloved grandfather passed away and rather than helping her through it, her father disappears too. BLQ and Chase want to help though they aren’t sure what is going on. “Might take both of us to get the truth out of her,” says Brook Lynn.

At Bobbie’s, Trina and Gio clash, as Joss stands nearby. “Whatever you’re trying to do, the answer is no,” exclaims Trina. Are her friends trying to get her to hang out with them or does this have something to do with her friendship with Ava?

Isaiah seems to be getting better little by little at General Hospital. Someone pays him a visit and makes him an offer. “One day I might actually take you up on that,” says Isaiah, who is getting around on crutches. Is he talking with Jordan, or has Lucky come to visit his good friend to thank him for helping direct the rescue team in his direction?

On The Case

Ric has laid out a lot of elements in his case for Heather but Ava seems to be able to see through some of the issues he’s been presented with. But when she holds back, he questions his client, asking Ava, “Who are you protecting?” Teasers also say that Ava advises Portia. Does she gives Trina’s mother a heads-up that she’s figured out her shenanigans with Heather’s lab results?

Sonny reassures Carly. “After everything you’ve been through, are you sure you’re up for it?” Carly asks someone. Is it Jason? Perhaps it’s Lucky because he tells Sonny, “We both know I should have been here all along.” Truer words have never been spoken.

Meanwhile, back to the Quartermaine mansion, Violet lashes out, saying, “He’s a mean bully and I hate him.” What is going on?! Let us know what you think will happen next in the comments, and see what’s coming up for yourself in the video below. Did you miss this week’s GH promo? Click here to see it.