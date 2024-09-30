General Hospital Spoilers Video Promo: Guess Who's Back In Town

Back In Port Charles

The action in this General Hospital spoilers preview for the week of September 30 begins with Anna spilling details about her rescue mission with Jason to find Lucky to Felicia. “You’re never going to believe who steps out of the woodwork,” she says while the next shot we see is Holly coming into view.

Molly is meeting with her mother in the visitors area of Pentonville and she’s trying to get through to Alexis. “You’re putting your future on the line to protect Kristina… for what?” she asks, simply incredulous that her mother would do this. Will Alexis have a good enough answer to her youngest daughter’s question?

Pieces of the Puzzle

Ric goes to see his client at The Jerome Gallery, and Ava has a different take on his other case than he may have been able to see for himself. “Are you suggesting that someone altered Heather’s test results,” he asks the woman who has been known to play loosely with the law herself. The bigger question — will Ava realize who that person could actually be? She may want to think hard about her close friendship with Trina before she says more that could put Portia in the line of fire.

Suddenly the entire feel of the promo changes as we see a man’s back looking through the glass panes of the door at Bobbie’s. In his eyeline is General Hospital’s head nurse, Elizabeth Webber, there to pick up a coffee she will need to help her with her day and when the smiling woman turns to leave — she sees a sight that shocks her. Liz has been strong, telling everyone Lucky’s return won’t affect her but once this is no longer hypothetical and instead all too real, how will she react? Let us know what you think is going to happen in the comments section. Also, see it all for yourself in the preview video below and for more of what’s coming up this week, be sure to click here.